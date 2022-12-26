Youth injured after being stuck between two train cars

A youth who was travelling in a train has been admitted to the Balapitiya Base Hospital, owing to injuries sustained after getting stuck between two train cars.

The youth in question had faced this incident while travelling on the train running from Maradana to Beliatta today (Dec.26).

A group of commuters who were travelling in the train had managed to get the train to stop, after seeing the youth stuck between the train cars.

The injured youth is reported to be a 23-year-old resident of Akuressa.

Later, he had been rushed to the hospital in a “Suwa Seriya” ambulance.