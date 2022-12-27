Spells of showers likely in several provinces today

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers can be expected in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces today.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur in parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces in the afternoon or at night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize the damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee.

Winds will be south-easterly or easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.