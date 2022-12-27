Two arrested with swords, live ammo and gunpowder

Two arrested with swords, live ammo and gunpowder

December 27, 2022   11:50 am

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two individuals along with gunpowder, live ammunition and several sharp weapons.

Police mentioned that the apprehension was made in a raid carried out based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Police STF camp in Deniyaya.

Several weapons including swords, 04 live ammunition and 14 grams of gunpowder have been taken into police custody during the raid.

The arrested suspects, who are aged 43 and 50, have been identified to be the residents of Weligama.

They are scheduled to be produced before Weligama Magistrate’s Court today (Dec.27), while Weligama Police are conducting further investigations regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the officers of the Kelaniya Divisional Crimes Unit have arrested a suspect yesterday (Dec.26), who had been wanted over several thefts.

Police stated that he had been wanted for several incidents of thefts which were reported to the Kelaniya Police Station.

A live grenade, a sword suspected to have been used in robberies, 07 grams and 840 milligrams of heroin have also been seized by police, along with the suspect, and were handed over to Peliyagoda Police Station.

The suspect is a 47-year-old resident of Colombo 14, according to the police.

