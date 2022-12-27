Tense situation at Angulana police station

Tense situation at Angulana police station

December 27, 2022   12:01 pm

A group of persons stormed into the Angulana Police Station in the early hours of today (27 Dec.), following the arrest of two individuals.

The group claimed to be related to the arrestees, and later created a heated situation at the premises, subsequently running off with the duo.

Despite their efforts to evade the police, the two suspects, identified as ‘Jontiya’ and ‘Kalaya’ were later arrested while receiving treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital.

A police officer who was injured during the altercation at the station was also admitted to the hospital, police said.

The arrestees had arrived at the police station in an attempt to settle a dispute they had had over a mobile phone, after which they were arrested, moments before the incident occurred.

