Changes made to posts of two ministerial secretaries

December 27, 2022   04:04 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (Dec 27) made changes to the posts of two ministerial secretaries.

Accordingly, Mr. M.M.P.K. Mayadunne has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Transport & Highways.

Mr. Mayadunne was serving as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government prior to the new appointment.

Meanwhile, Mr. H.K.D.W.M.N.B. Hapuhinne has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government.

Mr. Hapuhinne was previously the Secretary to the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs & Social Empowerment.

