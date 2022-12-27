Changes made to posts of two ministerial secretaries

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (Dec 27) made changes to the posts of two ministerial secretaries.

Accordingly, Mr. M.M.P.K. Mayadunne has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Transport & Highways.

Mr. Mayadunne was serving as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government prior to the new appointment.

Meanwhile, Mr. H.K.D.W.M.N.B. Hapuhinne has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government.

Mr. Hapuhinne was previously the Secretary to the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs & Social Empowerment.