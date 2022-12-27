Four among seven arrested for obstructing duties of cops remanded

Seven suspects who were arrested for obstructing the duties of officers of Angulana Police have been produced before the court today.

Four of them were remanded. However, the three women who were among the arrestees were allowed to walk free.

They were taken into custody for obstructing the duties of police officers who were trying to arrest a suspect accused of assaulting a constable attached to Angulana Police.

Among the arrestees is the assault suspect wanted by the police, according to reports.

The constable in question is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

A tense situation was reported at the Angulana police station early this morning (Dec 27) as a group of people stormed the premises following the arrest of two individuals.

Claiming to be relatives of the two arrestees, the group caused a commotion at the police station and managed to run off with the duo.

Despite their efforts to evade the police, the two suspects, identified as ‘Jontiya’ and ‘Kalaya’ were later arrested while receiving treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital.