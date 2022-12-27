Sri Lanka, Cambodia exempt visas for diplomatic and official passport holders

The agreement on exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and officials passports between Sri Lanka and Cambodia has come into effect from December 24, 2022.

It was inked on May 10, 2022 at Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at Phnom Penh.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative C.A. Chaminda I Colonne of Sri Lanka, and Koy Kuong the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia had signed the agreement on behalf of the two countries.