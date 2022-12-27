Sri Lanka, Cambodia exempt visas for diplomatic and official passport holders

December 27, 2022   10:57 pm

The agreement on exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and officials passports between Sri Lanka and Cambodia has come into effect from December 24, 2022.

It was inked on May 10, 2022 at Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at Phnom Penh.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative C.A. Chaminda I  Colonne  of Sri Lanka, and Koy Kuong the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia had signed the agreement on behalf of the two countries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka recorded over 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year - Minister (English)

Sri Lanka recorded over 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year - Minister (English)

Sri Lanka recorded over 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year - Minister (English)

Food price inflation remains high in South Asia  World Bank (English)

Food price inflation remains high in South Asia  World Bank (English)

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased (English)

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased (English)

Demerit points system for traffic offences to be implemented from Jan. (English)

Demerit points system for traffic offences to be implemented from Jan. (English)

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased - Minister Kanchana

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased - Minister Kanchana

Sri Lanka records more than 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year

Sri Lanka records more than 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.27

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.27

Diana Gamage planning to bring in investors for hemp cultivation in SL

Diana Gamage planning to bring in investors for hemp cultivation in SL