FAO, USAID to deliver TSP fertilizer to all paddy farmers in Sri Lanka

December 27, 2022   11:55 pm

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with funding through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will distribute 36,000 metric tonnes of Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) fertilizer to all paddy farmers in Sri Lanka through the Ministry of Agriculture.

The amount of TSP provided per farmer will be determined based on the area they cultivated in the 2022/2023 Maha cultivation season.

The distribution list, along with the land extent cultivated during this Maha season, has been published and displayed at all Agrarian Service Centres of the Department of Agrarian Development.

FAO has invited all eligible paddy farmers to visit their respective Agrarian Service Centre and ensure their details have been incorporated.

The distribution lists will be displayed until 05 January 2023, and the date of fertilizer distribution will be shared through the Agrarian Service Centres.

