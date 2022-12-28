Showers expected in several provinces

Showers expected in several provinces

December 28, 2022   07:34 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of light showers will occur in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa. Showers or thunder showers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

Sri Lanka recorded over 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year - Minister (English)

Sri Lanka recorded over 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year - Minister (English)

Food price inflation remains high in South Asia  World Bank (English)

Food price inflation remains high in South Asia  World Bank (English)

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased (English)

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased (English)

Demerit points system for traffic offences to be implemented from Jan. (English)

Demerit points system for traffic offences to be implemented from Jan. (English)

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased - Minister Kanchana

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased - Minister Kanchana

Sri Lanka records more than 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year

Sri Lanka records more than 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.27

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.27