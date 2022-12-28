Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of light showers will occur in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa. Showers or thunder showers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.