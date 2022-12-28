07-year-old dead, 02 others injured in head-on bus and three-wheeler collision

One person was killed while two others were left wounded after a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a bus in the Ampitiya area on Katuruppa – Badulla road, last evening (Dec.28).

Three girls who were travelling in the three-wheeler were admitted to the Kendagolla Hopital, owing to injuries following the accident.

One of them had been transferred to Badulla Hospital in critical condition. However, the 07-year-old has succumbed to her injuries after being admitted to Badulla Hospital.