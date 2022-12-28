Eggs to be sold at Rs.55 from today

Eggs to be sold at Rs.55 from today

December 28, 2022   11:12 am

Eggs will be sold at Rs. 55 in several places within the Colombo and Gampaha districts from today (28 Dec.), Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera assured.

Accordingly, measures are underway to provide police protection for the transportation of 20 trucks, carrying over 400,000 eggs, the Minister said, adding that this arrangement was agreed upon following a discussion with the All Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association.

Amaraweera further noted that efforts are being made to maintain a price of Rs.55 for eggs amongst both wholesalers and retail sellers, while a mechanism too, is being tested to ensure that the product goes directly from the producer to the consumer.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka recorded over 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year - Minister (English)

Sri Lanka recorded over 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year - Minister (English)

Food price inflation remains high in South Asia  World Bank (English)

Food price inflation remains high in South Asia  World Bank (English)

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased (English)

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased (English)

Demerit points system for traffic offences to be implemented from Jan. (English)

Demerit points system for traffic offences to be implemented from Jan. (English)

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased - Minister Kanchana

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased - Minister Kanchana

Sri Lanka records more than 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year

Sri Lanka records more than 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.27

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.27