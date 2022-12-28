Eggs to be sold at Rs.55 from today

Eggs will be sold at Rs. 55 in several places within the Colombo and Gampaha districts from today (28 Dec.), Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera assured.

Accordingly, measures are underway to provide police protection for the transportation of 20 trucks, carrying over 400,000 eggs, the Minister said, adding that this arrangement was agreed upon following a discussion with the All Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association.

Amaraweera further noted that efforts are being made to maintain a price of Rs.55 for eggs amongst both wholesalers and retail sellers, while a mechanism too, is being tested to ensure that the product goes directly from the producer to the consumer.