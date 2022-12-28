Three male bodies found in three separate locations
December 28, 2022 11:31 am
The bodies of two individuals, who had died under suspicious circumstances, have been found in the Peradeniya and Uhana areas.
Police said that one of the bodies was found in a paddy field in Himidurawa area of Uhana last night (Dec.27).
The deceased male has been identified to be aged 37 and a resident of the same area.
The other body was found in a paddy field in the Ilukkunuwa area of Peradeniya, according to police.
Police mentioned that the victim is a 64-year-old male.
Uhana and Peradeniya police have initiated further investigations into the incidents.
Meanwhile in a separate incident, an unidentified male body has been found in a canal at the Karabibokku area in Kilinochchi.
Police stated that the deceased person is aged between 40 and 50.
Kilinochchi Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.