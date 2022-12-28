Three male bodies found in three separate locations

The bodies of two individuals, who had died under suspicious circumstances, have been found in the Peradeniya and Uhana areas.

Police said that one of the bodies was found in a paddy field in Himidurawa area of Uhana last night (Dec.27).

The deceased male has been identified to be aged 37 and a resident of the same area.

The other body was found in a paddy field in the Ilukkunuwa area of Peradeniya, according to police.

Police mentioned that the victim is a 64-year-old male.

Uhana and Peradeniya police have initiated further investigations into the incidents.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, an unidentified male body has been found in a canal at the Karabibokku area in Kilinochchi.

Police stated that the deceased person is aged between 40 and 50.

Kilinochchi Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.