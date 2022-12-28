Three male bodies found in three separate locations

Three male bodies found in three separate locations

December 28, 2022   11:31 am

The bodies of two individuals, who had died under suspicious circumstances, have been found in the Peradeniya and Uhana areas.

Police said that one of the bodies was found in a paddy field in Himidurawa area of Uhana last night (Dec.27).

The deceased male has been identified to be aged 37 and a resident of the same area.

The other body was found in a paddy field in the Ilukkunuwa area of Peradeniya, according to police. 

Police mentioned that the victim is a 64-year-old male.

Uhana and Peradeniya police have initiated further investigations into the incidents.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, an unidentified male body has been found in a canal at the Karabibokku area in Kilinochchi.

Police stated that the deceased person is aged between 40 and 50.

Kilinochchi Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka recorded over 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year - Minister (English)

Sri Lanka recorded over 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year - Minister (English)

Food price inflation remains high in South Asia  World Bank (English)

Food price inflation remains high in South Asia  World Bank (English)

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased (English)

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased (English)

Demerit points system for traffic offences to be implemented from Jan. (English)

Demerit points system for traffic offences to be implemented from Jan. (English)

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased - Minister Kanchana

Extended power cuts likely if electricity tariffs not increased - Minister Kanchana

Sri Lanka records more than 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year

Sri Lanka records more than 701,000 tourist arrivals so far this year

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.27

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.27