Russian Airline Red Wings to start direct flights to Sri Lanka from today

Russia’s national carrier ‘Red Wings’ is due to commence charter flight operations to Sri Lanka from today (28 Dec.).

The airline, serving as a Russian regional leisure airline based in Moscow, will start charter flight operations to Sri Lanka’s Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport twice a week from today, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow announced earlier this week.

The first few flights are already fully booked, Commercial Director of the Airline, I. V. Tretiakov stated, adding that ‘Red Wings’ planes are expected to switch to regular flights as soon as the accreditation is granted by the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority and gradually increase number of flights.

Accordingly, ‘Red Wings’ will now be the third Russian airline serving direct flights to Sri Lanka.