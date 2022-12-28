SLBFE permitted to refer Persons Registration Depts computer system

SLBFE permitted to refer Persons Registration Depts computer system

December 28, 2022   12:45 pm

Permission has been granted for the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE) to refer the computer system of the Department for Registration of Persons.

The measure was taken in order to prevent individuals from been expatriated by using fake National Identity Cards (NIC) and passports after changing their personal details such as name, age and the place of residence.

Accordingly, the relevant memorandum of understanding has reportedly been signed today (Dec.28).

The SLBFE states that it is often observed that the people who are being expatriated, are making fake identity documents such as birth certificates, NICs and passports based on various reasons, expressing that those individuals have undergone various issues.

The SLBFE has not possessed any method of immediately checking the authenticity of suspicious NICs and passports, despite confirming them through a written notice to the Department for Registration of Persons.

However, the SLBFE is now permitted to refer to the computer system of the Department for Registration of Persons in accordance with the memorandum of understanding which was signed today, and confirm personal details of an individual at once.

The relevant memorandum of understanding has been signed by the Chairman of the SLBFE Mahendra Kumarasinghe, director board member Jeff Gunawardene and the Commissioner of the Department for Registration of Persons, Viyani Gunathilake.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Under 17 All Island Schools Badminton Tournament kicks off in Galle

Under 17 All Island Schools Badminton Tournament kicks off in Galle

Under 17 All Island Schools Badminton Tournament kicks off in Galle

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme extended to Pelmadulla

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme extended to Pelmadulla

Drug racketeer 'Balu Sanjeewa' arrested with 'ice' and pistol in Dompe

Drug racketeer 'Balu Sanjeewa' arrested with 'ice' and pistol in Dompe

Applications from Sri Lankans seeking asylum in Australia get rejected

Applications from Sri Lankans seeking asylum in Australia get rejected

Officials responsible for any delays in providing fertiliser to farmers - Agri. Minister

Officials responsible for any delays in providing fertiliser to farmers - Agri. Minister

CEB power generation plan for an uninterrupted electricity supply next year

CEB power generation plan for an uninterrupted electricity supply next year

16 lorries dispatched to selected areas in the country to sell eggs at Rs. 55

16 lorries dispatched to selected areas in the country to sell eggs at Rs. 55

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm