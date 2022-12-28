Permission has been granted for the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE) to refer the computer system of the Department for Registration of Persons.

The measure was taken in order to prevent individuals from been expatriated by using fake National Identity Cards (NIC) and passports after changing their personal details such as name, age and the place of residence.

Accordingly, the relevant memorandum of understanding has reportedly been signed today (Dec.28).

The SLBFE states that it is often observed that the people who are being expatriated, are making fake identity documents such as birth certificates, NICs and passports based on various reasons, expressing that those individuals have undergone various issues.

The SLBFE has not possessed any method of immediately checking the authenticity of suspicious NICs and passports, despite confirming them through a written notice to the Department for Registration of Persons.

However, the SLBFE is now permitted to refer to the computer system of the Department for Registration of Persons in accordance with the memorandum of understanding which was signed today, and confirm personal details of an individual at once.

The relevant memorandum of understanding has been signed by the Chairman of the SLBFE Mahendra Kumarasinghe, director board member Jeff Gunawardene and the Commissioner of the Department for Registration of Persons, Viyani Gunathilake.