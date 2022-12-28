Eggs to be sold at new price in 08 locations

Eggs to be sold at new price in 08 locations

December 28, 2022   01:42 pm

President of the All Ceylon Poultry Businessmen’s Association Ajith Gunasekara says that eggs will be sold at Rs. 55 at selected locations within Gampaha and Colombo from 12 noon today (28 Dec.). 

Accordingly, eggs will be sold in Negombo, Ja-Ela, Wattala, Battaramulla, Nugegoda, Maharagama and the Welisara and Narahenpita Economic Centres, he said. 

Prior to this, however, Gunasekara noted that the sale of eggs will commence at the Ministry of Agriculture in Battaramulla. 

A total of 400,000 eggs were transported from Kuliyapitya to Colombo in 16 trucks earlier today, as per an arrangement agreed upon following a discussion with Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera and the All Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Under 17 All Island Schools Badminton Tournament kicks off in Galle

Under 17 All Island Schools Badminton Tournament kicks off in Galle

Under 17 All Island Schools Badminton Tournament kicks off in Galle

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme extended to Pelmadulla

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme extended to Pelmadulla

Drug racketeer 'Balu Sanjeewa' arrested with 'ice' and pistol in Dompe

Drug racketeer 'Balu Sanjeewa' arrested with 'ice' and pistol in Dompe

Applications from Sri Lankans seeking asylum in Australia get rejected

Applications from Sri Lankans seeking asylum in Australia get rejected

Officials responsible for any delays in providing fertiliser to farmers - Agri. Minister

Officials responsible for any delays in providing fertiliser to farmers - Agri. Minister

CEB power generation plan for an uninterrupted electricity supply next year

CEB power generation plan for an uninterrupted electricity supply next year

16 lorries dispatched to selected areas in the country to sell eggs at Rs. 55

16 lorries dispatched to selected areas in the country to sell eggs at Rs. 55

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm