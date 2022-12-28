Eggs to be sold at new price in 08 locations

President of the All Ceylon Poultry Businessmen’s Association Ajith Gunasekara says that eggs will be sold at Rs. 55 at selected locations within Gampaha and Colombo from 12 noon today (28 Dec.).

Accordingly, eggs will be sold in Negombo, Ja-Ela, Wattala, Battaramulla, Nugegoda, Maharagama and the Welisara and Narahenpita Economic Centres, he said.

Prior to this, however, Gunasekara noted that the sale of eggs will commence at the Ministry of Agriculture in Battaramulla.

A total of 400,000 eggs were transported from Kuliyapitya to Colombo in 16 trucks earlier today, as per an arrangement agreed upon following a discussion with Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera and the All Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association.