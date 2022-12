Nishantha Priyadarshana alias ‘Dubai Suddha’, who was taken into custody by officials of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) earlier today (28 Dec.) has been granted bail.

Priyadarshana was granted bail by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court a short while ago.

He was taken into custody by SLBFE officials this morning, over allegations of sending job seekers overseas without a valid licence.