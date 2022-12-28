Sri Lanka squad for India tour announced
December 28, 2022 05:08 pm
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the 20-member squad selected by the Selection Committee to take part in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India 2022/23.
Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Roshan Ranasinghe has granted his approval for the selected squad, the SLC said.
Accordingly, Sri Lankan team will take part in three ODIs and three T20Is during the tour.
The squad will be captained by Dasun Shanaka while Kusal Mendis has been named as the Vice Captain for the ODI matches and Wanindu Hasaranga as the Vice Captain for T20Is.
Meanwhile, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Nuwan Thushara will take part only in the three T20 matches, while Jeffrey Vandersay and Nuwanidu Fernando will only play in the ODIs.
The Squad
1) Dasun Shanaka – Captain
2) Pathum Nissanka
3) Avishka Fernando
4) Sadeera Samarawickrama
5) Kusal Mendis – Vice Captain for ODIs
6) Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Only for T20Is
7) Charith Asalanka
8) Dhananjaya de Silva
9) Wanindu Hasaranga – Vice Captain for T20Is
10) Ashen Bandara
11) Maheesh Theekshana
12) Jeffrey Vandersay – Only for ODIs
13) Chamika Karunaratne
14) Dilshan Madushanka
15) Kasun Rajitha
16) Nuwanidu Fernando- Only for ODIs
17) Dunith Wellalage
18) Pramod Madushan
19) Lahiru Kumara
20) Nuwan Thushara – Only for T20Is