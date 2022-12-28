Economic crisis worsens Sri Lankas food insecurity levels  Report

Economic crisis worsens Sri Lankas food insecurity levels  Report

December 28, 2022   05:56 pm

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has deepened the risk of food insecurity, a report released by the World Food Programme (WFP) revealed.

Accordingly, while 36% of households are food insecure, 76% have resorted to food-based coping strategies, WFP stated.

Despite having remained at relatively stabilized levels over the past three months, food security levels still remain concerningly high the report indicated, with nearly eight in ten households regularly turning to food-based coping strategies and over five in ten households pawning items or formally borrowing money in order to eat. 

Food prices also remain a primary concern for nine out ten households.
“With limited purchasing power, over 50% of households are purchasing food on credit. Consumption of adequate diets remains low. 

Thirty five percent of households are facing insufficient food consumption, with many consuming far less diverse and nutritious diets”, the report read, emphasizing that the crisis continues to disproportionately impact different segments of society. 

Female-headed households (44%) are faring worse than male-headed households, while those in the estate areas (43%) consistently experience higher levels of acute food insecurity than those in urban and rural areas. 

Food insecurity saw an increase of 4% in October, compared to the figures seen in September, with almost half of the households (48%) in the Southern province being deemed food insecure, followed closely by Sabaragamuwa province (45%). 

Those in the East and the North recorded the lowest food insecurity scores in October, with the former having recorded a score of 26%, and the latter coming in just a percentage lower at 25%.

Six out of nine provinces saw a rise in food insecurity between September and October, namely Uva, Southern, North Central, Central, North Western and Eastern provinces, while there was a reduction in food insecurity in the Northern province of 8 percentage points from September.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Under 17 All Island Schools Badminton Tournament kicks off in Galle

Under 17 All Island Schools Badminton Tournament kicks off in Galle

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme extended to Pelmadulla

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme extended to Pelmadulla

Drug racketeer 'Balu Sanjeewa' arrested with 'ice' and pistol in Dompe

Drug racketeer 'Balu Sanjeewa' arrested with 'ice' and pistol in Dompe

Applications from Sri Lankans seeking asylum in Australia get rejected

Applications from Sri Lankans seeking asylum in Australia get rejected

Officials responsible for any delays in providing fertiliser to farmers - Agri. Minister

Officials responsible for any delays in providing fertiliser to farmers - Agri. Minister

CEB power generation plan for an uninterrupted electricity supply next year

CEB power generation plan for an uninterrupted electricity supply next year