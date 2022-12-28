Edu. Ministry issues special announcement for teachers assigned to other schools

The Ministry of Education has decided to extend the period of assignment of teachers working away from their regular place of work, attached to other schools due to various reasons.

The Ministry of Education pointed out that their assignments which are scheduled to end on January 31, 2023, will be extended until March 24, 2023, when the 2022 school academic year ends and until the transfer boards take measures for their relevant transfers.

Accordingly, it is also stated that no letter will be issued again regarding the teachers who are attached to other schools until January 31, adding that the same letter which was issued in this regard will be effective until March 24 next year.