No violation committed in emergency drug purchase - Minister

December 28, 2022   09:58 pm

Minister of Health, Keheliya Rambukwella says that no Emergency Procurement Regulation has been violated in the process of emergency purchase of medicine.

The minister claimed this, in response to the allegations made by the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) that the medicine is being imported from companies which are not approved by the National Drug Regulatory Authority and without calling for tenders.

During a press conference, the FSP earlier alleged that a violation of regulations has taken place by importing the drugs from companies which are not approved by the National Drug Regulatory Authority and without calling for tenders.

