Showers or thundershowers likely in several areas today

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts this afternoon or tonight.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

Sea areas:

A few showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa.

Winds will be easterly or north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be moderate. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.