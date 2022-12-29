Police implement special programme to arrest drugged drivers

Police state that a special programme will be implemented in order to arrest motorists who are driving under the influence of drugs.

Senior DIG in charge of Crimes and Traffic Range, Attorney-at-Law Kamal Silva said that the pilot project of this will be launched from the Colombo District.

Speaking at an event held in Colombo, SDIG Silva mentioned that the necessary equipment required for identifying people who have used illicit drugs have already been imported to the country.

Further, he emphasized that at present only drunken drivers are being arrested by the police, and that in the near future the police will also arrest individuals who drive under the influence of drugs.

“The National Council for Road Safety has provided Rs. 160 million to the police to take measures for arresting drugged drivers”, he added.