Police implement special programme to arrest drugged drivers

Police implement special programme to arrest drugged drivers

December 29, 2022   09:58 am

Police state that a special programme will be implemented in order to arrest motorists who are driving under the influence of drugs.

Senior DIG in charge of Crimes and Traffic Range, Attorney-at-Law Kamal Silva said that the pilot project of this will be launched from the Colombo District.

Speaking at an event held in Colombo, SDIG Silva mentioned that the necessary equipment required for identifying people who have used illicit drugs have already been imported to the country.

Further, he emphasized that at present only drunken drivers are being arrested by the police, and that in the near future the police will also arrest individuals who drive under the influence of drugs.

“The National Council for Road Safety has provided Rs. 160 million to the police to take measures for arresting drugged drivers”, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL cancels Swarnamahal's Finance Licence (English)

CBSL cancels Swarnamahal's Finance Licence (English)

CBSL cancels Swarnamahal's Finance Licence (English)

President instructs to provide 30 acres of abandoned land to Ambewela Farm (English)

President instructs to provide 30 acres of abandoned land to Ambewela Farm (English)

Minister instructs to expedite Colombo Port's JCT expansion project (English)

Minister instructs to expedite Colombo Port's JCT expansion project (English)

'I will not discuss with terrorist groups'  Energy Minister on CEB Engineers Union

'I will not discuss with terrorist groups'  Energy Minister on CEB Engineers Union

Eggs sold for MRP of Rs. 55 at several locations in Western Province

Eggs sold for MRP of Rs. 55 at several locations in Western Province

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.28

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.28

Youth who defrauded millions of rupees from electricity consumers arrested by CID

Youth who defrauded millions of rupees from electricity consumers arrested by CID

Govt and opposition politicians express views on upcoming elections

Govt and opposition politicians express views on upcoming elections