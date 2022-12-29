Russian Airline Red Wings commences charter flights to Mattala

Russian Airline Red Wings commences charter flights to Mattala

December 29, 2022   10:24 am

Commencing charter flights to Sri Lanka, the first flight of Russian national carrier ‘Red Wings’ touched down at the Mattala International Airport at 9.44 a.m. this morning with 398 passengers on board, the Ministry of Tourism says.

Accordingly, the airline, which serves as a Russian regional leisure airline based in Moscow, will operate charter flights to Mattala International Airport twice a week hereafter.

Red Wings planes are expected to switch to regular flights as soon as the accreditation is granted by the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority and gradually increase the number of flights.

This is the third Russian airline serving direct flights to Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL cancels Swarnamahal's Finance Licence (English)

CBSL cancels Swarnamahal's Finance Licence (English)

CBSL cancels Swarnamahal's Finance Licence (English)

President instructs to provide 30 acres of abandoned land to Ambewela Farm (English)

President instructs to provide 30 acres of abandoned land to Ambewela Farm (English)

Minister instructs to expedite Colombo Port's JCT expansion project (English)

Minister instructs to expedite Colombo Port's JCT expansion project (English)

'I will not discuss with terrorist groups'  Energy Minister on CEB Engineers Union

'I will not discuss with terrorist groups'  Energy Minister on CEB Engineers Union

Eggs sold for MRP of Rs. 55 at several locations in Western Province

Eggs sold for MRP of Rs. 55 at several locations in Western Province

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.28

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.28

Youth who defrauded millions of rupees from electricity consumers arrested by CID

Youth who defrauded millions of rupees from electricity consumers arrested by CID

Govt and opposition politicians express views on upcoming elections

Govt and opposition politicians express views on upcoming elections