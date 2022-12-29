Russian Airline Red Wings commences charter flights to Mattala

Commencing charter flights to Sri Lanka, the first flight of Russian national carrier ‘Red Wings’ touched down at the Mattala International Airport at 9.44 a.m. this morning with 398 passengers on board, the Ministry of Tourism says.

Accordingly, the airline, which serves as a Russian regional leisure airline based in Moscow, will operate charter flights to Mattala International Airport twice a week hereafter.

Red Wings planes are expected to switch to regular flights as soon as the accreditation is granted by the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority and gradually increase the number of flights.

This is the third Russian airline serving direct flights to Sri Lanka.