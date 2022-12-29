GMOA to protest against arbitrary tax revisions

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) is scheduled to stage a protest in January 2023, against the recent tax revisions imposed on personal incomes.

Accordingly, the last week of January has been labelled ‘Black Protest Week’, GMOA spokesman Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe said, explaining that the ‘arbitrary’ tax revisions that were recently announced by the Government have caused a great inconvenience to professionals.

Further, a petition is currently being signed by 20,000 doctors from various hospitals across the island, Dr. Wijeseinghe noted, adding that the signed petition is due to be submitted to Presodent Ranil Wickremesinghe on 10 January 2023.