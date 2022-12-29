Person electrocuted to death by illegal electric cable

A person died by electrocution after coming into touch with an unauthorized electric cable at a paddy field in Rilakumbura, Pahalagama of Eheliyagoda area last morning (Dec. 28).

The deceased person was identified to be a 59-year-old resident of the Pahalagama area, the police said.

Police mentioned that the electric cable had been installed to protect the paddy and vegetable cultivations from animals.

The body of the victim is placed at the Eheliyagoda Hospital for post-mortem examination, while Eheliyagoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.