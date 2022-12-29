US national arrested at BIA with live ammunition

The Air Force officers have apprehended a US national air passenger who had arrived at Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to fly to India in possession of live ammunition last night (Dec.29).

Accordingly, ten rounds of 9mm type live ammunition and a magazine, which were in possession of the arrested suspect, have been taken into custody by the airport authorities.

The suspected person had reportedly arrived at the BIA at around 8.25 p.m. last night, along with a woman, to leave for Chennai, India.

The live ammunition was detected as he walked through the screening machine at the departure terminal of the airport.

The airport officials had handed over the suspect to the Airport Police Station for further legal proceedings and allowed the woman who arrived with the suspect to depart the country.