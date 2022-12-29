Energy Minister discusses CEBs issues with trade unions

Energy Minister discusses CEBs issues with trade unions

December 29, 2022   01:54 pm

Minister of Energy and Power Kanchana Wijesekera met with representatives of several trade unions of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) in order to discuss several key concerns.

Accordingly, Wijesekera met with representatives of the CEB senior engineers’ union, electrical superintendents union, technical services and other union members yesterday (28 Dec.), and discussed several pressing issues, including the proposed electricity tariff adjustments.

The restructuring of CEB, management of CEB’s expenses and other service issues were also discussed during the meeting, the Minister stated.

Speaking with regards to the electricity tariffs in a separate tweet, Minister Wijesekera noted that with the current tariff structure, CEB earned a total revenue of Rs. 33.6 billion in October and Rs. 35.6 billion in November.

However, the Board’s requirement of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO), Naptha and Diesel to operate power stations for the month of January is Rs. 35 billion, Wijesekera explained, emphasizing that the requirement for coal payments alone for January is Rs. 38.45 billion.

