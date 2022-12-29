Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha chairman and brother arrested
December 29, 2022   02:15 pm

Police have arrested the Chairman of Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha, Siril Munasinghe and his elder brother in connection with an alleged incident of theft.

Beliatta Police have arrested the suspects over allegations that they had stolen several lengths of G.I. pipes which were brought for a water supply project.

Accordingly, Siril Munasinghe, the Chairman of Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha (58) and his 67-year-old brother have been arrested in connection with the incident.

