Lead guitarist of Sunflower passes away at 36

Lead guitarist of famed band, ‘Sunflower’, Chalana Piyumantha, passed away last night (28 Dec.).

The 36-year-old had collapsed after a concert last night and is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

Commenting on Piyumantha’s passing, fellow band member Nelson Wass expressed his shock regarding the matter, stating that Piyumantha had shown no signs of distress during the show, or after.

“There was no issue during the show or after, he didn’t say anything and we didn’t see any such concern either. He went with us, and sat next to me to eat, and collapsed suddenly while eating”. Wass said.