Navy apprehends four Indian fishermen on SL waters

Navy apprehends four Indian fishermen on SL waters

December 29, 2022   02:36 pm

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested four Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu on charges of allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The arrested have been identified as Shakthivel (32), Thiruselvan (41), Shakthivel (24) and Pandian (37).

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Coastal marine police told IANS that the fishermen were arrested on Wednesday and taken to Kankesanthurai harbour in Sri Lanka for further questioning.

The fishermen had left from Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and were fishing near the IMBL when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of crossing into the Sri Lankan waters and were taken into custody.

The mechanized fishing boat of the Tamil Nadu fishermen was also confiscated by the Sri Lankan Navy.

It may be noted that the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested several Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu on charges of crossing International waters and poaching in the Lankan waters. The fishermen organisations in Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, and Myladuthurai districts had conducted several agitations against the regular arrest of fishermen from these areas.

Many fishermen from these coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are now fearing to go fishing in the sea as the arrests and confiscation of costly mechanized boats by the Sri Lankan Navy have become a norm.

R. Swaminathan, a leader of the fishermen association in Pudukottai while speaking to IANS said, "The arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu and confiscation of the mechanized fishing boats have become regular and we don’t want to take a risk in this matter. We urge the state and the Central governments to take this issue up with the Sri Lankan government as many fishermen fears going into the waters for the job that gives them their bread and butter."


Source: Indo-Asian News Service (IANS)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

11% of SLs population fell below international poverty line in 2021  report

11% of SLs population fell below international poverty line in 2021  report

11% of SLs population fell below international poverty line in 2021  report

Wild elephant attacks and severely damages house in Thanamalwila

Wild elephant attacks and severely damages house in Thanamalwila

Election Commission holds meeting with top officials on upcoming LG polls

Election Commission holds meeting with top officials on upcoming LG polls

SLFP dissidents take over annual Pirith ceremony to honor SWRD Bandaranaike and Sirimavo Bandaranaike

SLFP dissidents take over annual Pirith ceremony to honor SWRD Bandaranaike and Sirimavo Bandaranaike

Sri Lanka required to pay Rs. 33 billion extra fee for delays in projects under foreign aid

Sri Lanka required to pay Rs. 33 billion extra fee for delays in projects under foreign aid

Wholesale prices of vegetables continues to sear in Sri Lanka

Wholesale prices of vegetables continues to sear in Sri Lanka

Consumers express views on soaring price of eggs in market

Consumers express views on soaring price of eggs in market

CBSL cancels Swarnamahal's Finance Licence (English)

CBSL cancels Swarnamahal's Finance Licence (English)