Submitting arrival and departure cards made available online

The Department of Immigration & Emigration has facilitated the arrival and departure cards, required to be filled by inbound foreigners and outbound Sri Lankans, to be submitted online.

Accordingly, all foreign travellers arriving in Sri Lanka and locals departing the country can complete the cards online via the official website of the department or the following link: https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/emb/eEmbarkation/

This facility is available with effect from January 01, 2023, according to the Government Information Department.

Air travellers are required to submit the arrival and departure cards three days prior to their journey.

This facility was made available to minimize the inconveniences experienced by air passengers at the airport when completing their immigration and emigration formalities, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, Harsha Illukpitiya stated.