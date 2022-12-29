Submitting arrival and departure cards made available online

Submitting arrival and departure cards made available online

December 29, 2022   03:49 pm

The Department of Immigration & Emigration has facilitated the arrival and departure cards, required to be filled by inbound foreigners and outbound Sri Lankans, to be submitted online.

Accordingly, all foreign travellers arriving in Sri Lanka and locals departing the country can complete the cards online via the official website of the department or the following link: https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/emb/eEmbarkation/

This facility is available with effect from January 01, 2023, according to the Government Information Department.

Air travellers are required to submit the arrival and departure cards three days prior to their journey.

This facility was made available to minimize the inconveniences experienced by air passengers at the airport when completing their immigration and emigration formalities, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, Harsha Illukpitiya stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

11% of SLs population fell below international poverty line in 2021  report

11% of SLs population fell below international poverty line in 2021  report

11% of SLs population fell below international poverty line in 2021  report

Wild elephant attacks and severely damages house in Thanamalwila

Wild elephant attacks and severely damages house in Thanamalwila

Election Commission holds meeting with top officials on upcoming LG polls

Election Commission holds meeting with top officials on upcoming LG polls

SLFP dissidents take over annual Pirith ceremony to honor SWRD Bandaranaike and Sirimavo Bandaranaike

SLFP dissidents take over annual Pirith ceremony to honor SWRD Bandaranaike and Sirimavo Bandaranaike

Sri Lanka required to pay Rs. 33 billion extra fee for delays in projects under foreign aid

Sri Lanka required to pay Rs. 33 billion extra fee for delays in projects under foreign aid

Wholesale prices of vegetables continues to sear in Sri Lanka

Wholesale prices of vegetables continues to sear in Sri Lanka

Consumers express views on soaring price of eggs in market

Consumers express views on soaring price of eggs in market

CBSL cancels Swarnamahal's Finance Licence (English)

CBSL cancels Swarnamahal's Finance Licence (English)