Student leader of Peradeniya Uni. arrested over assault on former VC

Student leader of Peradeniya Uni. arrested over assault on former VC

December 29, 2022   06:59 pm

Former president of the students’ union of Peradeniya University has been arrested over the assault on Prof. Athula Senaratne.

The arrest was made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today.

On December 22, Peradeniya Magistrate’s Court recently an order calling for the immediate arrest of Withanage.

Meanwhile, the studentship of the current president of Peradeniya University’s students’ union Chamod Sathsara and the former president of the students’ union Anuradha Withanage was temporarily cancelled on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

On December 11, Prof. Senaratne was assaulted by a group of students near his official residence and was hospitalised due to injuries. 

It was revealed that the altercation had taken place due to an argument a few students had had with the Professor, stating that his son’s car had collided with a parked motorcycle. Subsequently, a group of nearly 300 students had attacked Prof. Senaratne, while also damaging his residence.

Twelve other students who were arrested over the assault have been further remanded until January 04, 2023, after being presented in an identification parade before the court on December 22.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

11% of SLs population fell below international poverty line in 2021  report

11% of SLs population fell below international poverty line in 2021  report

Wild elephant attacks and severely damages house in Thanamalwila

Wild elephant attacks and severely damages house in Thanamalwila

Election Commission holds meeting with top officials on upcoming LG polls

Election Commission holds meeting with top officials on upcoming LG polls

SLFP dissidents take over annual Pirith ceremony to honor SWRD Bandaranaike and Sirimavo Bandaranaike

SLFP dissidents take over annual Pirith ceremony to honor SWRD Bandaranaike and Sirimavo Bandaranaike

Sri Lanka required to pay Rs. 33 billion extra fee for delays in projects under foreign aid

Sri Lanka required to pay Rs. 33 billion extra fee for delays in projects under foreign aid

Wholesale prices of vegetables continues to sear in Sri Lanka

Wholesale prices of vegetables continues to sear in Sri Lanka