Student leader of Peradeniya Uni. arrested over assault on former VC

Former president of the students’ union of Peradeniya University has been arrested over the assault on Prof. Athula Senaratne.

The arrest was made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today.

On December 22, Peradeniya Magistrate’s Court recently an order calling for the immediate arrest of Withanage.

Meanwhile, the studentship of the current president of Peradeniya University’s students’ union Chamod Sathsara and the former president of the students’ union Anuradha Withanage was temporarily cancelled on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

On December 11, Prof. Senaratne was assaulted by a group of students near his official residence and was hospitalised due to injuries.

It was revealed that the altercation had taken place due to an argument a few students had had with the Professor, stating that his son’s car had collided with a parked motorcycle. Subsequently, a group of nearly 300 students had attacked Prof. Senaratne, while also damaging his residence.

Twelve other students who were arrested over the assault have been further remanded until January 04, 2023, after being presented in an identification parade before the court on December 22.