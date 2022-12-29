Chairman of Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha and his brother remanded

Chairman of Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha and his brother remanded

December 29, 2022   07:26 pm

Chairman of Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha, Siril Munasinghe and his elder brother, who were arrested and produced before the courts for allegedly stealing several lengths of GI pipes worth nearly Rs. 250,000, have been remanded in custody.
 
At least 11 GI pipes which were intended for a community water project had been stolen last night (Dec.28) and the Chairman of the Pradeshiya Sabha and his brother were accused and arrested by the Beliatta police this morning (Dec.29), following a complaint regarding the incident.

 Accordingly, Tangalle Magistrate’s Court ordered the two suspects to be remanded until January 03, 2023.

