Navy seizes over 100kg of Kendu leaves adrift at sea

A stock of ’Kendu’ (ebony) leaves weighing roughly 150kg were seized on the seas of Kalpitiya by the Sri Lanka Navy last morning (28 Dec.).

The consignment, which was adrift at sea in three packages, was seized by the SLNS Suranimila attached to the Western Naval Command while patrolling in the sea area of Lunuwila.

While the stock of drugs is currently being kept in naval custody till it is being handed over for onward legal proceedings, it is believed that the smugglers may have left this stock of Kendu leaves in the sea area due to constant naval operations.

The Navy has seized about 15,133 kg of Kendu leaves attempted to be smuggled thus far for 2022, while 19 suspects held in those separate naval operations have been produced for onward legal proceedings.