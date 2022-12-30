Special two-day dengue prevention program announced

The Ministry of Health has announced a special two-day dengue prevention program today (Dec 30) and tomorrow (Dec 31) after a rapid increase was observed in the number of dengue cases reported in the country over the past four weeks.

According to the ministry’s statistics, the daily cases of dengue have amounted to a figure ranging between 200 and 300.

As of December 26, 2022, a staggering number of 75,434 dengue cases have been detected in the country, which is more than double the figure reported last year.

Entomological surveys also showed that the density of Aedes species mosquitoes that spread the dengue virus has increased significantly in many parts of the country.