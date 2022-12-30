Arrested student leader of Peradeniya Uni. to be presented in court

Former president of the students’ union of Peradeniya University, Anuradha Withanage, is due to be produced before the court by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today (30 Dec.).

The 23-year-old was arrested by the CID in Kandy last evening (29 Dec.), over the assault on former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Athula Senaratne, in compliance with an arrest warrant issued by the Peradeniya Magistrate’s Court on 22 December.

Meanwhile, the studentship of both, Withanage, and the current president of Peradeniya University’s students’ union Chamod Sathsara was temporarily cancelled on Tuesday (27 Dec.).

On 11 December, Prof. Senaratne was assaulted by a group of students near his official residence and was hospitalised due to injuries.

It was revealed that the altercation had taken place due to an argument a few students had had with the Professor, stating that his son’s car had collided with a parked motorcycle. Subsequently, a group of nearly 300 students had attacked Prof. Senaratne, while also damaging his residence.

Twelve other students who were arrested over the assault have been further remanded until January 04, 2023, after being presented in an identification parade before the court on December 22.