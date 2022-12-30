Revised consular fees attestation services effective from Jan. 01

The revised consular fees for attestation of certificates and documents will be effective from January 01, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Accordingly, the fees charged for attestation services by the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry in Colombo, regional consular offices and Sri Lanka missions/posts abroad have been revised.

The new fee structure for attestation services provided by the Consular Affairs Division and the regional consular offices is as follows:

• Examination certificates issued by the Department of Examinations - Rs. 800.00

• Any document issued by the Government of Sri Lanka for a foreign national - Rs. 3,000.00

• Any export document - Rs. 8,000.00

• Any other document - Rs. 1,200.00

The revised fee structure was announced in a special gazette notification, dated November 16, 2022, published by Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.

As per the communiqué, acceptance and uploading of a document by Sri Lanka Missions or Posts through the Electronic Document Attestation System (e-DAS) for authentication by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will cost USD 37 when the document holder is a Sri Lankan national and USD 49 for a foreign national.

Meanwhile, USD 37 will be charged for registration and issuance of a birth certificate and USD 22 for the issuance of a certified copy of a birth certificate.

Overseas Sri Lankans are informed to refer to the aforementioned gazette notification for the revised fees applicable to them for other attestation services.