Navy to build mobile Reverse Osmosis plant for STF

The Sri Lanka Navy and Police Special Task Force (STF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) yesterday (29 Dec.), under which the Navy will build a mobile Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant for the STF.

The MoU was signed at the Navy Headquarters yesterday (29 Dec.).

Accordingly, the Research and Development Unit of the Sri Lanka Navy will build a mobile RO plant for the Police STF in a 20-foot shipping container.

The facility will be able to provide 60 tons of safe drinking water per day for the Police STF contingent assigned to join the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The project will be initiated under the guidance of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera and coordination of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Public Security.

The Navy’s Reverse Osmosis plant project has received much admiration over the years as it has installed a large number of RO systems across the country providing a reliable source of clean drinking water for the community.