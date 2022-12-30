SLBFE crack down on another human trafficking scheme

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has recently received information about yet another human trafficking ring involving a foreign employment scam to Jordan.

Following an investigation conducted by SLBFE officials at the airport on Sri Lankans travelling with tourist visas, those travelling to Jordan had stated that they intend on making a short visit to Jordan.

However, it was later revealed by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Jordan that several tourists who arrived in Jordan from nearly 10 countries, including Sri Lanka by illegal means now remain stranded in the Arab nation.

Thus, the Embassy notified the SLBFE to warn Sri Lankan nationals to remain vigilant and refrain from falling prey to such fraudulent schemes orchestrated by traffickers.