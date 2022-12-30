UN humanitarian assistance appeal crosses USD 100M mark, over 3M persons to be aided

UN humanitarian assistance appeal crosses USD 100M mark, over 3M persons to be aided

December 30, 2022   06:25 pm

The United Nations (UN) Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) appeal today (30 Dec.) reached a total of USD 101.5 million, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations (UN) Sri Lanka Office, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy stated.

Accordingly, the funds will be used to provide humanitarian assistance to 3.4 million of Sri Lanka’s most vulnerable persons, she assured.

Taking to Twitter, Hamdy expressed her gratitude towards the generous contributions made in this regard, deeming the collection a ‘milestone’.

