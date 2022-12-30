Secretary to the President’s Fund W.A. Sarath Kumara has assured that steps have been taken to complete the work on 10,360 applications out of the 11,000 applications received by the end of 2022.

While a majority of payments related to the applications have already been made, the remaining applications are being cleared promptly and are expected to be completed within the next few weeks, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

Accordingly, nearly Rs. 1,500 million has already been paid for medical aid within this year, on the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, to speed up applications pertaining to the provision of medical aid to needy patients.

As an extension in this regard, Wickremesinghe has also called for the increase of medical assistance in compliance with the recommendations due to be submitted by a recently-appointed committee of medical experts.

The committee was appointed to obtain the necessary recommendations to increase the financial assistance currently paid for surgery and treatment and the list of diseases for which medical aid is being paid, and any additions in this regard.

Thus, allowances currently being paid as medical aid will be increased within the first few months of 2023, the PMD said.

According to the approved provisions of the Presidential Fund Act, Rs. 20 million has been released for charitable grants and the improvement of religious activities, while about Rs. 1,300 million has been released for the Mahapola higher education scholarships from the money received by the presidential fund in 2022.

Speaking with regards to educational scholarships, it was noted that arrangements have been made for the selection of students to receive Rs. 5,000 each for two years.

However, the acceptance of applications of those eligible for this scholarship were closed today (30 Dec.).