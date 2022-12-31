Fair weather to prevail over the island today

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island and the sea areas around the island, the Department of Meteorology says in its weather forecast for the day.

In the sea areas, winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. It may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Sea areas off the coast extending Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.