Circular issued on further limiting govt expenditures for next year

The Ministry of Finance has issued a new circular further suspending the expenses on events organized by public sector institutions for the year 2023 as well.

The circular, titled authorization for expenditures and managing public sector expenditures, was issued by Finance Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana, making the provisions in the previous communiqué published in this regard applicable to next year.

Accordingly, the Finance Secretary has stressed that it is the responsibility of public officials to manage the expenditures to ensure that the financial allocations made in the annual budget for the year 2023 are not exceeded.

Due to the ongoing crisis situation, government expenditures for 2023 should be done more prudently than ever before and the provisions in the circular issued to suspend expenditures for various public sector events should be strictly followed, the new circular read further.