Wanted murder suspect arrested in Kaduwela

December 31, 2022   12:52 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a suspect wanted over a brutal murder.

The suspect is accused of abducting the victim named Harsha Madushan Janaka alias ‘Anju’ from Kaduwela, assaulting him using sharp weapons and shooting him to death.

Police have seized 5g 220mg of crystal methamphetamine (also known as ‘ICE’), a sword and a car from the possession of the suspect, who operates under the alias “Cut Ishara” in Kolonnawa area.

The arrestee, who was taken into custody in the area of Nagahamulla, Kaduwela, has been handed over to the Kaduwela Police for further investigations.

