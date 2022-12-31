Nearly Rs. 10M stolen from three ATMs in Southern Province

A large-scale Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraud has been reported recently, where nearly Rs. 10 million was stolen from three ATMs in three different districts of the Southern Province.

Accordingly, the funds were stolen from three ATMs belonging to state-owned banks in Galle, Hikkaduwa and Baddegama, Police said.

Police suspect that a group of foreigners had committed the crime, by hacking the computer system of the ATM and making changes to the software, all of which was done after an object synonymous with a sticker was pasted on the CCTV cameras installed inside the ATM cabins.

A sum of Rs. 4.68 million was stolen from one ATM, while another Rs. 275,000 was stolen from the second ATM, and Rs. 5.7 million was stolen subsequently from the third ATM.

Further investigations into the matter are currently underway by the Galle, Hikkaduwa and Baddegama Police Stations.