Proposed electricity tariffs to be presented before Cabinet on Monday
December 31, 2022 05:39 pm
The proposed electricity tariffs are due to be presented to the Cabinet on 02 January 2023.
Accordingly, the current rate of Rs. 8 for the first 30 units is likely to be increased to Rs. 30 as per the revisions proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).
The following increases were also proposed;
- 31 to 60 units: to be increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 37
- 61 to 90 units: to be increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 42
However, the existing fee of Rs. 50 charged for units between 91 – 120 and 121 – 180, and the Rs. 75 charged for 181 units and above will remain the same.
Meanwhile, the fixed charges are also due to be revised as follows;
- First 30 units: to be increased from Rs. 120 to Rs. 400
- 31 to 60 units: to be increased from Rs. 240 to Rs. 550
- 61 to 90 units: to be increased from Rs. 360 to Rs. 650
- 181 units and above: to be increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,000
The current fee of Rs. 960 charged for units between 91 – 120 and 121 – 180 will be increased to Rs. 1,500.