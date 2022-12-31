Proposed electricity tariffs to be presented before Cabinet on Monday

December 31, 2022   05:39 pm

The proposed electricity tariffs are due to be presented to the Cabinet on 02 January 2023.

Accordingly, the current rate of Rs. 8 for the first 30 units is likely to be increased to Rs. 30 as per the revisions proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The following increases were also proposed;

- 31 to 60 units: to be increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 37

- 61 to 90 units: to be increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 42

However, the existing fee of Rs. 50 charged for units between 91 – 120 and 121 – 180, and the Rs. 75 charged for 181 units and above will remain the same.

Meanwhile, the fixed charges are also due to be revised as follows;

- First 30 units: to be increased from Rs. 120 to Rs. 400

- 31 to 60 units: to be increased from Rs. 240 to Rs. 550

- 61 to 90 units: to be increased from Rs. 360 to Rs. 650

- 181 units and above: to be increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,000

The current fee of Rs. 960 charged for units between 91 – 120 and 121 – 180 will be increased to Rs. 1,500.

