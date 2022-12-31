Seven injured after three-wheeler crashes into funeral procession

Seven people including three children have sustained injuries after a three-wheeler crashed into a funeral procession.

The injured people, who were identified as residents of Pothupitiya area, were admitted to the General Hospital in Kalutara and Base Hospital in Panadura for treatment. Among them are three children.

It was reported that a three-wheeler crashed into a funeral procession heading towards Waskaduwa cemetery from Pothupitiya area in Wadduwa on the Galle Road.

The cause of the accident was found to be the three-wheeler driver losing control of the vehicle after falling asleep at the wheel.