Sri Lanka Navy rescues 24-year-old from Kalpitiya seas

A sailor belonging to the Sri Lanka Navy recently rescued a 24-year-old who was at risk of drowning in Kalpitiya.

Accordingly, Leading Seamen P.G.R. Senevirathna, attached to SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command managed to rescue an individual who was at the risk of drowning in a watery grave in the seas of Kudawa, Kalpitiya yesterday (30 Dec.).

The rescuee, identified as a resident of Gampola, who was later rushed to the Divisional Hospital in Kalpitiya while in critical condition, belonged to a group of people who were bathing in Kudawa, Sri Lanka Navy reported.