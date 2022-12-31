Former Pope Benedict XVIs funeral to be held in St. Peters Square on January 5

Former Pope Benedict XVIs funeral to be held in St. Peters Square on January 5

December 31, 2022   07:20 pm

The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be held on January 5 in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican City at 9:30 a.m. local time, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The funeral event will be led by Pope Francis.

The former pope’s body will lie in state in Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican from Monday, January 2, for the faithful to bid farewell, Vatican News reported Saturday.

As per the wish of Pope Emeritus, his funeral will be “simple,” Bruni said.

Source - CNN

- With input from agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Price of eggs climbs over Rs. 70 in Colombo

Price of eggs climbs over Rs. 70 in Colombo

Vessel carrying 209 Rohingya refugees sank in deep seas off Sri Lanka?

Vessel carrying 209 Rohingya refugees sank in deep seas off Sri Lanka?

Eleven senior police officers, nearly 100 PHIs to retire by end of 2022

Eleven senior police officers, nearly 100 PHIs to retire by end of 2022

UN humanitarian assistance appeal crosses USD 100 million mark

UN humanitarian assistance appeal crosses USD 100 million mark

NATA should be involved in deciding cigarette, alcohol prices - Gampaha Chief Magistrate

NATA should be involved in deciding cigarette, alcohol prices - Gampaha Chief Magistrate

Proposed electricity tariff revision and how rates will be increased...

Proposed electricity tariff revision and how rates will be increased...