The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be held on January 5 in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican City at 9:30 a.m. local time, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The funeral event will be led by Pope Francis.

The former pope’s body will lie in state in Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican from Monday, January 2, for the faithful to bid farewell, Vatican News reported Saturday.

As per the wish of Pope Emeritus, his funeral will be “simple,” Bruni said.

Source - CNN

- With input from agencies