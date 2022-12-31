President Ranil expresses condolences over death of former Pope Benedict XVI

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressed his condolences over the passing of the former Pope Benedict XVI.

It is with sadness that the people of Sri Lanka, especially those of the Catholic faith and I share, with His Holiness Pope Francis and the Catholic community worldwide, heartfelt condolences on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” the President said taking to Twitter.

“He leaves a footprint of ecumenical dialogue,” he added.

Former Pope Benedict XVI died today (Dec 31) at Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican, almost a decade after he stood down due to ailing health.

Benedict spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery. He led the Catholic Church for less than eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

